MP: Sendhwa Witnesses Caravan Of ‘Jhankis’ On Anant Chaturdashi

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): Colourful tableaux were taken out on Anant Chaturdashi in Sendhwa with DJ and drums.

Thousands of devotees from rural areas and towns stayed on the main roads throughout the night as the procession passed throughout the night. Groups that showcased their tableaux include Kila Gate organization, friends club, Azad Nukkad, Sudama Colony Mitra Mandal and others. Adequate police arrangement was seen during the procession. To maintain the smooth traffic system, entry of heavy vehicles was banned in the city from 6 pm.

Free snacks and food were arranged at many places in the city.

The idols of the lord Ganesha, which were installed in the town and nearby villages of Balwadi, Varla, Chachariya, Dhanora and Dhavali were immersed on Thursday. A large number of devotees participated in the immersion ceremony. Bappa's farewell was made memorable by the devotees by dancing on religious songs and performing Garba. The respective civic bodies provided special collection centres for the immersion of idols during the Ganesh Visarjan.

