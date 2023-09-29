Indore: CHC Sanwer Becomes Third Facility In Dist To Get LaQshya Certification

Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Community Health Centre, Sanwer has got the provisional quality certification under the LaQshya programme by achieving 81 per cent score in fulfilling the criteria of National Quality Assurance Standards in the labour room.

However, the health facility has to prepare the maternal OT and to get its assessment done by the SQAS team for getting the final certification.

According to the mentor of facility Dr Jyoti Simlot, The assessment results were released by the government on Wednesday. It is the third facility in Indore to get the quality certification as Government PC Sethi Hospital and MTH Hospital have the certification already.

MTH Hospital has got the highest 90 per cent score in patients rights followed by the support services and quality management. The hospital got the lowest score in inputs. The government aims at benefiting every pregnant woman and newborn delivery in public health institutions through the LaQshya programme. Continuous assessment will help improve the quality of care of pregnant women in the labour room, maternity operation theatres, and ICUs.

The state is advised to prepare maternity OT for assessment to attain quality certification under LaQshya program within a period of one year from the date of issue of the letter. The certified health facility should strive to work on recommended areas of improvements and submit the action plan to the State Quality Assurance Unit. The state quality assurance unit is expected to verify the improvement in the surveillance audits and submit the status to certification unit NHSRC along with the surveillance reports, additional secretary and mission director (NHM) LS Changsan mentioned in his letter to the state government.

