Indore: IMC Will Collect Ganesh Idols For Eco-friendly Immersion

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) like every year will collect Lord Ganesha idols for eco-friendly immersion across the city. The drive of collecting idols will begin at 10 am on Thursday till 10 am the next day. The IMC has made temporary environment friendly ponds at several places. The Nirmalaya Kund will also be placed at Nirmalaya Rath, in which devotees can put garlands, clothes, fruits, flowers etc. The mass immersion of Lord Ganesha idols will be done as per rituals in Jawahar Tekri on Friday.

City mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav and water works in-charge Abhishek Sharma said that the IMC is making small and large temporary eco-friendly ponds for immersion of Lord Ganesha idols made up of mud by citizens.

Bhargav has appealed to citizens not to immerse Ganesha idols in city lakes. ‘Like every year, IMC has made arrangements, this year too, to collect the idols for eco-friendly immersion from citizens at several points in the city. Besides, the idols will also be collected at zonal offices,’ he said.

Idol collection points:

Rajwada, IMC Headquarter, 60 feet road near Vidhya Dham in Sukhdev Nagar, Bada Ganpati, Near Malharganj police station, Vrindavan Colony, Near School Chhota Bangada Road, Infront of Parmanand Hospital Hukum Chandra Colony, Near Venkatesh Temple Chhatri Bagh, in front of Prem Prakash Ashram in Katju Colony, Silavatpura Road, Malganj Sqaure, Narsingh Bazar Square, Raj Mohalla Square, Bhakt Prahlad Nagar Corner, Adarsh Indira Nagar, Praful Talkies Square, in front of Govt Hospital Gate, Vishanti Square, Nagar Nigam Gate, Sadar Bazar Pani Ki Tanki, Marimata Square, Bhagirathpura Pani Ki Tanki, Maharana Pratap Pani Ki Tanki, Kushwaha Nagar, Chandragupt Maurya Square, Zone Office 5, Bhamori Plaza Square, Parshad Office Near Karnawat Hotel, Subhash Nagar Square, Kalka Mata Mandir, Patnipura Square, Mazdoor Chowk, Sheetal Nagar, Scheme No 78 Tempo Stand, Khalsa Chowk, Niranjanpur, Near Barfani Dham Temple, Lasudia Mori Pond, Talawali Pond, Lal Petrol Pump, Nipania Pond, Samar Park Square, Chikitsak Nagar, Near LIG Police Station, Opposite LIG Gurudwara, Opposite Lakshmi Memorial Hospital, Malwa Mill Square, MR 9 Square, Kali Mandir Khajrana Road, Khajrana Square, Saket Nagar, Anup Nagar, In front of Geeta Bhawan Temple, Near Tilak Nagar Government School, Dhakkan wala Kuan, Khatipura Police Chowki, Near Harsiddhi Mata Temple, Sonkar Dharamshala, Near Rajat Jayanti School, Gaadi Adda, Sindhi Colony, Regional Park, Bilawali Pond, Shri Ram Mandir Rajendra Nagar, Annapurna Road Pond, Silicon City Square, Hawa Bungalow Square, Gwala Colony, Dussehra Ground, Ranjit Hanuman Mandir Sirpur Colony Nagar, Nagin Nagar Pani Ki Tanki, Behind Aerodrome Police Station, Bijasan Mandir Pond, Near Mangal Pandey Gate, Tigriya Badshah Pond, Bardari Bhorsala Pond, Ban Ganga Naka, Patel Market Khatipura Main Road, Pardesipura Square, Shiv Mandir Shiv Nagar, Ram Mandir Tempo Stand, Musakhedi Square, Agrasen Square, Naulakha Square, Teen Imli Square , Bengali Square, Near Pipliyahana Pond, Tejaji Chowk Palda, Bicholi Hapsi Gas Godown and Zone Office Complex.

