Minor Boy Rapes 5-Year-Old Girl In MP's Agar Malwa; Police Register Case

Agar Malwa (Madhya Pradesh): A 17-year-old boy allegedly raped a five-year-old girl residing in his neighbourhood in Madhya Pradesh's Agar Malwa district, police said.

The incident took place on Sunday evening in a village under Soyat Kala police station limits, an official said on Monday.

The girl was playing outside her home when the boy lured her to his house where he raped her, Soyat Kala police station in-charge Yashwant Rao Gaekwad said.

Later at night, after experiencing pain in her abdomen, the girl informed about the incident to her family members who then filed a police complaint, he said.

The accused has been absconding after the incident, the official said.

The girl's medical examination confirmed the crime, he said.

A case has been registered against the minor boy under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the official said.

An investigation was on into the incident, he said.

Woman raped and murdered in Chhatarpur

Notably, few days back, the police have arrested three accused, including a minor, involved in the murder of a woman after rape. Four days ago, the body of a young woman was found on a hill in the Goyra police station area of the Chhatarpur district. After four days of investigation, it has been reported that the main accused, along with his two accomplices, first committed sexual assault on the young woman and then strangled her to death.