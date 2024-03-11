MP: Sendhwa SDM Saraf Fined For Harassing Retd Principal

Representative Image | File

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): The Indore bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court, on Monday, fined Sendhwa SDM Abhishek Saraf and complainant Rameshchandra Sharma for harassing retired principal Dr Ashok Verma and his wife. The case stemmed from a complaint filed against Dr Verma in 2020, alleging false certificates were used to secure government employment and benefits.

The single bench of Justice Vivek Rusia, after a thorough investigation and scrutiny, found all accusations baseless and misleading. The court ruled in favour of Dr Verma, cancelling the order issued by SDM Saraf and imposed a joint fine of Rs 2 lakh. The court deemed the complaint as made in bad faith, and the fine is payable to Dr Verma. The collector of Barwani has been directed to ensure the recovery of this cost. The harassment began with the baseless complaint filed in 2020, alleging fraudulent activities related to Verma's employment in a private college and his wife Nirmala Verma's admission to a B Ed course in 2017.

Despite Dr Verma not being under the jurisdiction of the SDM, a three-member committee was formed, leading to continued harassment. According to Dr Ashok Verma and Nirmala Verma, the SDM's actions during the investigation caused them extreme mental torture. They claimed that the SDM not only issued unfair orders against them but also got Nirmala Verma's B Ed admission cancelled from a private college. Expressing relief and satisfaction with the High Court's decision, Dr Ashok Verma stated, "Truth can be troubled, but not defeated." He called for concrete action against those who filed fake complaints and wasted time and effort, misleading officers and courts.

Advocate L C Patne represented Dr Verma in court. Despite serving notice, complainant Sharma did not respond. It is noteworthy that in the past, Rameshchandra Sharma had made similar complaints, including the exploitation of a Dalit cobbler and encroachment on government land. However, those cases were allegedly suppressed. Responding to the High Court's decision, SDM Abhishek Saraf stated that they would file a writ appeal. He clarified that the order was issued based on an investigation conducted by the then SDM, and they are awaiting further information on the verdict.