MP: Sendhwa roads to get facelift under Kayakalp Scheme

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): Many roads of Sendhwa town would get a facelift under Kayakalp Scheme, said Sendhwa municipality president Basantibai Yadav while performing bhoomi pujan of asphaltization of road leading to Sant Narayan Das Hospital.

Yadav said, “Cementing and asphalting will be done in many wards of the town at a cost of about Rs 2 crore. Quality work will be done under Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's multi-purpose Kayakalp Scheme”.

Yadav said that the bhoomi pujan of the scheme was done online by Chief Minister earlier and formal inauguration scheme was done with the start of asphalting road from old AB Road to Sant Narayandas Hospital.

Clear instructions were given to CMO Kamlesh Patidar and assistant engineer Rajesh Mishra that the work should be of complete quality.

Municipality vice president Mohan Joshi said that adjustments were made to the important roads of the town, in which routes of Muktidham and Devjhiri were taken along with Jhanki Marg. Along with this, approach road to Civil Hospital had also been taken up, all the above work would be done within the time limit.

