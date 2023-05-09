MP: Devrishi Narad Jayanti was celebrated in Mandsaur

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): District Press Club and World Communication Centre organised a programme on Devrishi Narad Jayanti at Nagar Palika Sabhagar on May 6. “Devarshi Narad's goal was public welfare. Truthfulness and authenticity were always present in his information,” said Vikram University’s Journalism and Mass Communication Department’s senior professor Ajay Sharma. Dignitaries and journalists were present at the event.

Statue consecration in Khatu Shyam Temple

Nagda: Statue of Churu Naresh Bhagwan Babosa was consecrated in Khatu Shyam Temple of Nagda on Monday. The consecration was completed by Sharma and Shyam families with support of Mumbai's Babosa devotees, including Deepak Kothari and Dheeraj Bothra. Shyam family devotees and other religious people from Nagda participated in the ceremony.

Police patrolling at various locations

Bhaurasa: Bhaurasa police patrolled various locations of Bhorasa under the leadership of station in-charge Hitesh Patil. The police held discussions with the public, where people listened to the police and gave appropriate suggestions for the betterment of their town. The entire staff of the police station was present during the discussion.

54th mass marriage programme concludes

Bhaurasa: A 54th mass marriage programme was organised by Prajapati community in Bhaurasa. Community member Ram Lal Kumbhakar also mentioned that 55th Sammelan would be held on June 15. Registration for the same was open. The main guest of the programme was former minister and Sonkatch MLA Sajjan Singh Verma. Dewas district panchayat president Leelabai Bherulal Ataria, Dewas district city Congress president Manoj Rajani and other workers were also present. The staff also cooperated in the conference.