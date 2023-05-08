Indore Mystery Suicide: Engaged to be  married, youth, girl consume poison

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In most cases, when a youth and a girl commit suicide together, it is because their parents are against their marriage. However, in this case, a youth and a girl consumed poison in a hotel room in Vijay Nagar area, and later died, even though both were engaged to be married!

The youth left his house on Saturday morning telling his parents that he was going to Vijay Nagar for some work. When he did not return home at the appointed time his father called him and came to know that he had consumed poison.

No suicide note was recovered from the spot so the exact reason could not be ascertained till the filing of the report.

Vijay Nagar police station in-charge Ravindra Gurjar said that Kapil Sahu (23), a resident of the Sanwer Road area and a girl named Nisha were taken to the hospital by the staff of Hotel Seven Heaven on Saturday evening. They had consumed some poisonous substance and they died during treatment in a city hospital.

According to TI Gurjar, the ongoing investigation revealed that Kapil’s marriage had been fixed with Nisha by their parents, so what drove them to take such an extreme step could not be ascertained.

Also, the family members were unaware of any of their problems. The statements of their parents are being recorded by the police to know the reason behind the incident. It is said that Kapil was employed in a company in the city.

Kapil’s cousin informed the media persons that Kapil along with the girl had checked in the hotel on Saturday morning. They spent a few hours together after which they consumed some poisonous substance. When he did not return home till 2 pm, his father made a phone call to him. Then, the girl received the call and informed them that they consumed poison and she requested him to save them.

The family members were not aware of the exact location of the hotel so they had to hunt for the hotel in Vijay Nagar area before they could find it.

They informed the hotel staff about the phone call and they opened the door using a duplicate key and found the youth and girl unconscious in the room. They were taken to a hospital where they died during treatment.