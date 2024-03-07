MP: Scindia Kicks Start Campaign In Guna

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia |

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Wednesday began a day-long visit to home turf Guna, kick-starting his poll campaign. It was his first visit to Guna after the BJP nominated him as the candidate for the seat for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

He visited several villages to meet the farmers whose crops were damaged in heavy hailstorms across the Gwalior-Chambal region recently. Scindia will prepare a report and submit it to the state government to provide compensation to the farmers. This visit is being seen as the beginning of his poll campaign in Guna, where he faced a shocking defeat in 2019.

Scindia will be contesting his first Lok Sabha election on a BJP ticket from his family bastion. Suraj Goswami, a Shivpuri-based BJP worker said that the minister has given clear instructions to the district administration and concerned ministers to resolve the problems of people on priority without any delay.

Scindia, who had contested the last Lok Sabha election on a Congress ticket, had lost to BJP's KP Yadav. However, the BJP this time, has fielded Scindia, instead of retaining its sitting MP Yadav.

Union Minister meets farmers

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia reached out to farmers affected by recent hailstorms. He visited Imjhara, Chirol, and Gora villages, inspecting the damage to crops and expressing solidarity with the farmers. Scindia assured the farmers that the government stands with them during this difficult time and will ensure they are not left struggling.

Accompanied by Guna collector and other officials, Scindia directed a speedy survey of the affected crops to facilitate prompt compensation to the farmers. He distributed compensation amounts to some farmers, emphasising the government's commitment to supporting them through this crisis.