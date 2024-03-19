MP: School Director Accused Of Demanding Fees From Student Under RTE Scheme In Pipliya Mandi | Representative Image

Pipliya Mandi (Madhya Pradesh): A controversy has surfaced in Pipliya Mandi as the father of a girl selected under the Right to Education (RTE) scheme alleged being coerced into paying fees by the school administration.

Lokesh Mali, from Tilakheda village, filed a complaint on the CM helpline and with the Malhargarh BRC Shishir Vijayvargiya after Prerna English Academy School demanded fees for his daughter Dainika's admission, despite her RTE selection.

According to Mali, the school director Narendra Patidar, insisted on separate charges totalling Rs 5,500, along with additional fees for uniforms, books, and activities. Patidar justified the demand, citing the need to cover school expenses including rent.

However, Patidar denied soliciting fees directly from Mali, claiming they were for school activities. In contrast, BRC Shishir Vijayvargiya stated that RTE admission should entail no extra charges and pledged to investigate the matter, ensuring free admission for Dainika.

Mali's recording of his conversation with Patidar stands as evidence of the demand. Despite Mali's efforts to resolve the issue with the education department, he found no redress until resorting to the CM helpline. The incident underscores challenges faced by RTE beneficiaries and highlights the need for vigilant oversight to uphold the scheme's principles of equitable education access.