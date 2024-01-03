MP: Sarpanch Removed For Delay In Project Work In Pipliamandi

Representative image

Pipliamandi (Madhya Pradesh): The district administration has issued notice for removing Pirguradia gram panchayat sarpanch due to the prolonged delay in completing the construction of a cow shed despite the withdrawal of funds allocated for the project.

As per details, a staggering amount of Rs 37.85 lakh was sanctioned under the MNREGA scheme for the construction of cow shed in Pirguradia gram panchayat under Malhargarh janpad panchayat in the year 2020-21.

Despite regular directives for completion of the construction by December 15, 2023, the work remained incomplete even after over two years. The delay not only rendered the funds useless but also compromised the quality of work.

A series of show-cause notices were issued to the sarpanch/ secretary of the gram panchayat, addressing the delay in the construction work. However, despite these notices, sarpanch Radhabai Sondhiya remained absent, failing to address the concerns raised. However, the secretary appeared and presented his written reply to the administration.

Even after multiple interventions and warnings from the district administration, the construction work remained shoddy, unfinished and the sarpanch remained absent.

Taking serious cognizance over the issue, district panchayat CEO Kumar Satyam invoked MP Panchayat Raj & Gramswaraj Act, 1993, removing the sarpanch from office due to misconduct in fulfilling official duties.

Consequently, the sarpanch has been declared ineligible to contest any elections for six years. This Act empowers the administration to remove sarpanchs from their posts if violations are found. The work of the cow shed was to be completed by December 15, 2023.

This incident has raised concerns regarding incomplete development projects across multiple gram panchayats under Malhargarh tehsil. Despite funds being withdrawn, several projects remain unfinished, causing distress among villagers.