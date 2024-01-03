 MP: Sarpanch Removed For Delay In Project Work In Pipliamandi
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP: Sarpanch Removed For Delay In Project Work In Pipliamandi

MP: Sarpanch Removed For Delay In Project Work In Pipliamandi

District administration's multiple interventions and warnings neglected. Construction work of cow shed amounting to Rs 37.85 lakh was pending for over two years.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, January 03, 2024, 10:36 PM IST
article-image
Representative image

Pipliamandi (Madhya Pradesh): The district administration has issued notice for removing Pirguradia gram panchayat sarpanch due to the prolonged delay in completing the construction of a cow shed despite the withdrawal of funds allocated for the project.

As per details, a staggering amount of Rs 37.85 lakh was sanctioned under the MNREGA scheme for the construction of cow shed in Pirguradia gram panchayat under Malhargarh janpad panchayat in the year 2020-21.

Despite regular directives for completion of the construction by December 15, 2023, the work remained incomplete even after over two years. The delay not only rendered the funds useless but also compromised the quality of work.

A series of show-cause notices were issued to the sarpanch/ secretary of the gram panchayat, addressing the delay in the construction work. However, despite these notices, sarpanch Radhabai Sondhiya remained absent, failing to address the concerns raised. However, the secretary appeared and presented his written reply to the administration.

Even after multiple interventions and warnings from the district administration, the construction work remained shoddy, unfinished and the sarpanch remained absent.

Taking serious cognizance over the issue, district panchayat CEO Kumar Satyam invoked MP Panchayat Raj & Gramswaraj Act, 1993, removing the sarpanch from office due to misconduct in fulfilling official duties.

Consequently, the sarpanch has been declared ineligible to contest any elections for six years. This Act empowers the administration to remove sarpanchs from their posts if violations are found. The work of the cow shed was to be completed by December 15, 2023.

This incident has raised concerns regarding incomplete development projects across multiple gram panchayats under Malhargarh tehsil. Despite funds being withdrawn, several projects remain unfinished, causing distress among villagers.

Read Also
Ayodhya Ram Temple Prep: Indore Vendor To Distribute Free Incense Sticks For D-Day; Devotees To Set...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Sarpanch Removed For Delay In Project Work In Pipliamandi

MP: Sarpanch Removed For Delay In Project Work In Pipliamandi

MP: 60 Kg Beef Meant For Engagement Seized In Khandwa, Bride Arrested

MP: 60 Kg Beef Meant For Engagement Seized In Khandwa, Bride Arrested

MP: Agricultural Market Accountant Arrested Red-Handed For Taking ₹20K Bribe In Mandsaur

MP: Agricultural Market Accountant Arrested Red-Handed For Taking ₹20K Bribe In Mandsaur

MP: 550 Kg Mahua, Lahan Seized From Tajli Forest In Alot

MP: 550 Kg Mahua, Lahan Seized From Tajli Forest In Alot

MP: One Killed, Four Injured As Car Crashes Into Truck In Amzhera

MP: One Killed, Four Injured As Car Crashes Into Truck In Amzhera