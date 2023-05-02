 MP: Sarpanch, husband and son injured in attack by thieves in Petlawad
MP: Sarpanch, husband and son injured in attack by thieves in Petlawad

Over Rs 2 lakh in cash and jewellery looted

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, May 02, 2023, 10:00 PM IST
article-image
Representational Image | Pixabay

Petlawad (Madhya Pradesh): A sarpanch her husband and her son were seriously injured, while other family members sustained minor injuries after some unidentified thieves targeted their house and looted over Rs 2 lakh in cash and jewellery.

The incident was reported from Jhabua district’s Petlawad village where more than 15 thieves targeted the Mahwadipada gram panchayat sarpanch Somlibai. They attacked sarpanch Somli Bai, her husband Bheru Gamad and her son with swords and other sharp weapons. The sarpanch, her husband and her son were seriously injured and were admitted to Petlawad Civil Hospital. The accused took away cash and jewellery kept in the house.

After the incident, angry villagers accused the police of inaction and claimed that the police is being negligent. After getting the information, janpad panchayat president Ramesh Solanki reached the village and inquired about the incident.

MP: Medical services disrupted as doctors go on two-hour strike in Dhar
article-image

