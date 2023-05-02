MP: Medical services disrupted as doctors go on two-hour strike in Dhar

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Irate by the repeated inaction of the government over their demands, doctors across the district went on a two-hour strike against the government to press for their demands.

The strike had started on Monday in a phased manner when the doctors wore a black band on the arm to register their protest regarding unfulfilled demands.

On Tuesday, medical services (OPD) remained disrupted for two hours at the district hospital, causing inconvenience to patients who had to wait for doctors who did not return to their cabins.

The strike was organised by the MP Government Autonomous Doctors Federation. Apart from the district hospital, 196 doctors posted in rural areas also launched similar strikes.

Their demands include the implementation of Dynamic Assured Carrer Progression (DACP) (which directly impacts their salaries and promotions) and the old pension schemes and other demands.

Doctors gathered at hospital premises and protested by tying black bands to demonstrate against government policies. Medical services such as OPD, IPD, MLC, post mortem were disrupted.

MP Medical Officer's Federation district president Dr Ashok Patel said that the doctors' association has been in talks with the state government for a long time, but nothing substantial has come out.

A few days ago, a Yatra ‘Save the Doctor, Save Medicine’ was taken out in districts of the state including Dhar. As the government has not met their demands, the doctors are going on an indefinite strike from Wednesday until they get written assurance.