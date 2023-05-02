Indore: G+3 building, three godowns erected sans permission razed

Representative Pic | Imagesbazaar

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): After gap of few months, Indore Municipal Corporation launched a major drive to dismantle illegally constructed structures in the city, on Monday. A G3 plus building constructed illegally in Khajrana area and three commercial godowns constructed in Palda area were demolished.

Deputy commissioner Lata Aggarwal said that the building in Khajrana was not only being constructed without permission, it was also on encroached land.

A removal gang of IMC armed with JCB machines reached the construction site and demolished the building being erected on 5,597 sq ft land.

As per information, Ramkanya Patidar and Prahlad Patidar were owner of the under-construction building.

The owners of the building were previously issued a notice to remove the illegal construction, but they did not do the needful. They did not even respond to the notice and continued the construction work.

The removal gang of IMC reached the site and flattened the building.

In another drive, the IMC team led by building officer Ghazal Khanna and building inspector Shailendra Mishra demolished three illegally constructed godowns.

IMC officials said that godowns were owned by Amit Surana measuring 7000 sqft, Nandu Patidar and Ghanshyam Nanwani measuring 5000 sqft and Madhu Somani and Golu Shekhar measuring 5000 sqft.

Officials said they had issues notices the godown owners to demolish the godowns on their own, but they did not respond.