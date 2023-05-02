Indore: HC reserves verdict against land sharks in Kalindi Gold Colony case

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court on Monday reserved verdict against land sharks allegedly involved in Kalindi Gold Colony, Satellite Hills and Phoenix Township scams.

The court verbally also warned the accused who did not give possession of the plots after taking money from the plot holders. The division bench asked the accused if they remember the conditions imposed on them by the Supreme Court while granting bail to them.

The apex court’s order states that the bail would stand cancelled in case of non-settlement of land dispute cases against them.

Land mafia Champu Ajmera, Happy Dhawan, Nikul Kapasi and Mahavir Jain appeared before the HC on Monday.

Nilesh did not appear even after the High Court order whereas Chirag had applied to the court that he was unwell.

Their counsel Vinay Saraf informed the court that 72 out of 96 disputes have been settled in Kalindi Gold Colony case.

The district administration counsel Vishal Sanothia termed the claims false saying that around 25 victims turn up in the court during every hearing. If the claims were true, the number of victims who appear in court would have gone down, he added.