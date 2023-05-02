Indore: Man, woman disappear after abandoning four children in front of MY hospital

Representative Image | File Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A woman has disappeared allegedly with her lover after abandoning her four children in the age group of two to eight years in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, police said on Monday.

The children were found crying in front of the government-run Maharaja Yashwantrao (MY) Hospital on Sunday night, said Tehzeeb Qazi, in-charge of Sanyogitaganj police station.

"The boys are aged two and four years, while the girls are six and eight years old. The children informed police they were from Barwani district and their parents (couple) had left them saying they would bring them food," the official said.

Child Welfare Committee Chairperson Pallavi Porwal said the abandoned children have been sent to a government-run shelter home.

"The committee has received information the person who was with the children's mother on Sunday night was her lover. The committee has found the biological father of the children lives in Ashok Nagar district," Porwal said.

"It seems the woman's lover refused to keep her children, following which they abandoned the minors. The Child Welfare Committee is taking appropriate legal steps in the matter and a detailed probe is underway," she said.