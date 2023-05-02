 Indore: Man, woman disappear after abandoning four children in front of MY hospital
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Man, woman disappear after abandoning four children in front of MY hospital

Indore: Man, woman disappear after abandoning four children in front of MY hospital

The children were found crying in front of the government-run Maharaja Yashwantrao (MY) Hospital on Sunday night, said Tehzeeb Qazi, in-charge of Sanyogitaganj police station.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, May 02, 2023, 10:55 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image | File Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A woman has disappeared allegedly with her lover after abandoning her four children in the age group of two to eight years in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, police said on Monday.

The children were found crying in front of the government-run Maharaja Yashwantrao (MY) Hospital on Sunday night, said Tehzeeb Qazi, in-charge of Sanyogitaganj police station.

"The boys are aged two and four years, while the girls are six and eight years old. The children informed police they were from Barwani district and their parents (couple) had left them saying they would bring them food," the official said.

Read Also
Bhopal: Over half kg gold jewellery seized, found in Indore Tikamgrah bus
article-image

Child Welfare Committee Chairperson Pallavi Porwal said the abandoned children have been sent to a government-run shelter home.

"The committee has received information the person who was with the children's mother on Sunday night was her lover. The committee has found the biological father of the children lives in Ashok Nagar district," Porwal said.

"It seems the woman's lover refused to keep her children, following which they abandoned the minors. The Child Welfare Committee is taking appropriate legal steps in the matter and a detailed probe is underway," she said.

Read Also
Indore: MP Board classes 5th & 8th results likely to get delayed
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore: Man, woman disappear after abandoning four children in front of MY hospital

Indore: Man, woman disappear after abandoning four children in front of MY hospital

Indore: Deceased namkeen trader’s family wants strict action against accused

Indore: Deceased namkeen trader’s family wants strict action against accused

Indore: Sunny morning gives relief after rainy day, chances of light rainfall for a week

Indore: Sunny morning gives relief after rainy day, chances of light rainfall for a week

MP: Issues plaguing workers raised on Labour day in Mhow

MP: Issues plaguing workers raised on Labour day in Mhow

MP: Inter-state gang of thugs busted, woman among four arrested in Khargone

MP: Inter-state gang of thugs busted, woman among four arrested in Khargone