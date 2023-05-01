Bhopal: Over half kg gold jewellery seized, found in Indore Tikamgrah bus

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Tikamgarh police seized jewellery made from more than half kilogram of gold from a mobile phone box in Indore-Tikamgrah bus on Monday morning. The police have detained bus driver and conductor. The total weight of jewellery is 617.20 grams. It is worth Rs 27.90 lakh.

Tikamgarh SP Rohit Kaswani told media persons that they had received information about the illegal transportation of goods. A trap team was formed to check the parcels.

On Monday, when the bus reached bus stand, the team conducted raid and found few boxes, which were opened in presence of driver Rajesh Yadav and conductor Naim Khan. The whole act was videographed by the police personnel.

When police asked for jewellery bills, the driver and conductor failed to present the documents. The matter was forwarded to income tax department and GST department for further action. The Kotwali police have registered case under Cr PC and have started the investigation.

Read Also Bhopal: Hookah smoking rampant despite police raids