MP: Saree Walkathon Today In Burhanpur

Representative Image

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): A day ahead of International Women’s Day, a ‘Saree Walkathon’ will be organised on Thursday.

Around 1,000 women are set to participate in the city’s first-ever ‘Saree Walkathon.

Following the directives of the State Handicrafts and Handloom Development Corporation, the 1-km-long walkathon will commence from the Nehru Stadium at 8:30 am.

The walkathon will pass through Subhash School Ground, Shanwara Square, before culminating at its starting point.

The organisers have segregated participants into three age groups, each adorned in a unique colour of saree.

Young women aged 18 to 22 will don the hues of pink, while those between 23 to 30 will showcase the elegance of blue. Women aged 30 to 40 will clad yellow sarees.

Ensuring the smooth execution of the walkathon, collector Bhavya Mittal has handed over the responsibilities to key officers.

SDM Burhanpur has been entrusted with the overall management of the event along with ensuring basic facilities, including drinking water and other essential amenities along the designated route.

Anganwadi, Asha, Usha workers, students besides members of Lions Club, Rotary Club, social organisations are expected to take part.

Municipal Corporation commissioner Sandeep Srivastava, along with other departmental officers, has been assigned pivotal roles in ensuring the event's success.

The initiative will promote handloom and sarees, essential elements of Indian culture and spread messages about handloom promotion.