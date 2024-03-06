MP Weather Update: Winds Bring Down Temperature In Bhopal, Gwalior; Indore Experience Weather Change

Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The chill is returning as temperatures drop across several parts of the state. The daytime breeze has caused a drop in temperature by 0.6 degrees Celsius. Consequently, the daytime felt colder than usual due to the maximum temperature recorded at 25.8 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, Gwalior experienced an increase in coldness with a 4.6-degree Celsius drop in nighttime temperatures, intensifying the chill. The temperature difference between day and night has tripled.

Clouds, rain, and cooler temperatures prevailed in Bhopal. According to meteorologists, there is a possibility of a rise in temperatures in the next four to five days due to the emergence of sunlight. The nighttime temperature was recorded at 12.2 degrees Celsius, which is 3.2 degrees lower than usual.

The weather in Indore has been quite changeable. After two days of intense heat at the beginning of the month, a cold spell has started to set in again. However, compared to last year, the average temperature appears to be higher. Last year, during the first five days of the month, the average daytime temperature was 21 degrees Celsius.

The daytime temperature reached 27.7 degrees Celsius. Compared to Monday, there was only a slight increase of 0.4 degrees. Meteorologist Abhijeet Chakravarti explained that this weather system typically moves at a much higher altitude. Therefore, its impact is mainly felt towards Gwalior and Chambal regions. It descended significantly, leading to changes in the weather. Consequently, there was a considerable influx of moisture from the Arabian Sea, resulting in clouds, rainfall, and cooler temperatures across the state, including Bhopal.

At present, the weather remains dry, with humidity at 62 percent in the morning and 37 percent in the afternoon. Wind speeds have remained normal. Weather experts predict dry conditions for the entire week, with dryness prevailing due to the absence of moisture from the Bay of Bengal. However, the northern winds, driven by the snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir, are bringing in cooler temperatures, resulting in dry coldness.

Although a western disturbance arrived on Tuesday, its impact was minimal. Similarly, another western disturbance is expected on March 11, but its effect is likely to be weak due to the absence of moisture, reducing the chances of cloud cover.