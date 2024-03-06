Bhopal: Co-ops Land Sold Off For Personal Enrichment, Ex-Chairman, Town Planner Booked

Representational Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has registered case against former chairman of Doorsanchar Housing Cooperative Society and town planner into a 35-year-old land abuse case, police said on Tuesday.

The 8.44-acre of land situated in Bawadia Kala in Bhopal district was developed by Doorsanchar Housing Cooperative Society by the then chairman Dashrath Lal Joshi (92). Town planner Suyash Kulshresth (60) had planned the colony from 1988 to 1989.

According to approval granted by town and country planning department, 15% of the land was reserved for low income group. The main road was to be 80 feet wide and a portion of land was also allocated for park.

However, Dashrath Lal Joshi sold off portions of land including the one meant for park into 12 plots. About 24 plots were carved out from land allocated for low income group people and were sold to other people. The road, which was to be 80 feet wide, was reduced to 40 feet.

During investigation, it was revealed that 2.50 acres of land was purchased in the name of Dashrath Lal Joshi’s son Rajesh Joshi and daughter in-law Veena Joshi. Three plots measuring 2100 sq ft each plot were also transferred in their name.

Dashrath Lal Joshi and Suyash Kulshresth prepared a fake map of the township and got approval from authorities concerned.

The complainant Pramod Kumar Muttul had filed the complaint to EOW in 2012. In his complaint, he stated that he had deposited money to buy 1,500 square feet plot from the society. But the chairman did not give the plot to him but took the money.

The police have registered the case under Sections 420, 468, 471 and 120-B of IPC and have started investigation.