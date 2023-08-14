 MP: Saraswati Vidya Mandir Win MLA Cup 2023-Kabaddi Competition In Barnagar
FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, August 14, 2023, 08:02 PM IST
Barnagar (Madhya Pradesh): Saraswati Vidya Mandir girls emerged victorious in the MLA Cup 2023-Kabaddi Competition, securing a resounding victory over Rashtrapremi Sanstha by an impressive margin of 20 points. The exhilarating match showcased the exceptional sportsman spirit and teamwork of the team.

The triumphant team, led by their captain Sonia Sisodia, showcased their prowess on the kabaddi court, executing strategic manoeuvres and demonstrating their athletic skill. Alongside Sonia, key players including Pranjal Joshi, Rajshree Shekhawat, Bharti Kag and Deepika Sharma played pivotal roles in clinching the victory.

The victory did not go unnoticed, as the achievement was celebrated by prominent figures within the community. Heartfelt congratulations poured in from notable personalities including Ashok Godha, Laxman Chellani, Ashish Shukla, Jakumar Porwal and many others, who recognized the team's exceptional achievement and lauded their hard work.

