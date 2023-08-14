 Indore: Renovation Work At 216 Grids Of West Discom Complete
Madhya Pradesh West Zone Electricity Distribution Company had sanctioned Rs 5 crore for the capacity building of power distribution infrastructure and renovation work of building construction.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, August 14, 2023, 12:09 PM IST
Indore south area renovated 33/11 kv substation | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): On the instructions of Amit Tomar, managing director of Madhya Pradesh Paschim Kshetra Vidyut Vitran Company, the capacity building and renovation at 216 old 33/11 KV power grids in Malwa-Nimar has been completed whereas work is still on at the remaining 30 grids.

Civil as well as other works at these grids were sanctioned under the System Strengthening Transmission and Distribution (SSTD) scheme. After strengthening, renovation, the efficiency of these grids has increased which will results in bettering the power supply system.

In the company area, maximum renovation work of 34 grids has been done in Indore district. After this, 23 grids were renovated in Khargone, 23 in Dewas, 17 in Dhar, 18 in Neemuch, 17 in Mandsaur and 12 in Ujjain. 7 to 10 grids were also renewed in other districts of the power company area.

