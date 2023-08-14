Indore: Jail Guard Robbed Of Gold Chain By Two Men On Scooter | Unsplash

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A jail guard was robbed of his gold chain by two miscreants on a scooter in the MG Road area on Saturday night. He was walking with his wife after dinner when the incident happened. Two youths on a scooter were seen in the CCTV but they could not be arrested till the filing of this report.

According to MG Road police station staff, jail guard Shubham Sharma, a resident of Jail Line in Snehlataganj area has complained that he was taking a walk with his wife when two persons came on a scooter from the rear and snatched a gold chain from his neck in street number 4. He tried to chase them but they managed to flee from there.

The police also searched the accused in the area but they could not be arrested. Two suspects were seen on a scooter in the CCTV installed at a shop near the spot.

Police claimed that the accused would be arrested soon. Shubham is a jail guard in the Central Jail in the city.