 MP: Sanitation Workers Allege Misconduct By CMO In Dhar
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP: Sanitation Workers Allege Misconduct By CMO In Dhar

MP: Sanitation Workers Allege Misconduct By CMO In Dhar

Raise issues of unpaid salaries during review meeting

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, December 06, 2023, 10:21 PM IST
article-image

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): In view of the city's deteriorating sanitation system, Chief Municipal Officer (CMO) Nishikant Shukla convened a review meeting on Wednesday wherein sanitation workers raised issues of unpaid salaries for several months and abusive behaviour by CMO.

The meeting witnessed a dramatic uproar when employees, including sanitation workers, expressed their ire over the non-payment of salaries spanning three months.

Owing to alleged abusive behaviour by CMO Nishikant Shukla, sanitation in-charge walked out of the meeting. All sanitation workers including municipal workers gathered at the premises.

Suresh Pal, the district president of the Madhya Pradesh Directorate of Local Institutions Employees Union also submitted a memorandum to the civic body, emphasising the urgent need for salary disbursement within seven days, which has been pending for October and November.

As tensions escalated, Mahesh Bodane, municipal president representative, intervened, promising swift action to resolve the salary issue. He also appealed to employees, and workers to resume work without any further delay.

Sanitation workers including the sanitation in-charge submitted an application to the Kotwali police station demanding legal action against the alleged misconduct by CMO and demanded early disbursement of salaries.

Responding to the allegations, CMO Nishikant Shukla denied the use of derogatory language during the review meeting. He also attributed the commotion to the pressure tactics adopted by absentees.

Read Also
Furious Over Murder Of Karni Sena President In Rajasthan, Party Members Create Ruckus In MP;...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Hectic Lobbying Continues For CM’s Post, Tomar, Prahlad Pull Out All The Stops

MP: Hectic Lobbying Continues For CM’s Post, Tomar, Prahlad Pull Out All The Stops

MP: 50 Years After PC Sethi, Vijayvargiya In CM Race From Indore

MP: 50 Years After PC Sethi, Vijayvargiya In CM Race From Indore

MP: Sanitation Workers Allege Misconduct By CMO In Dhar

MP: Sanitation Workers Allege Misconduct By CMO In Dhar

MP: Karni Sena Blocks National Highway In Sendhwa

MP: Karni Sena Blocks National Highway In Sendhwa

MP: Prishita Shines At Mental And Arithmetic International Competition In Malaysia

MP: Prishita Shines At Mental And Arithmetic International Competition In Malaysia