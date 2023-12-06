MP: Sanitation Workers Allege Misconduct By CMO In Dhar

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): In view of the city's deteriorating sanitation system, Chief Municipal Officer (CMO) Nishikant Shukla convened a review meeting on Wednesday wherein sanitation workers raised issues of unpaid salaries for several months and abusive behaviour by CMO.

The meeting witnessed a dramatic uproar when employees, including sanitation workers, expressed their ire over the non-payment of salaries spanning three months.

Owing to alleged abusive behaviour by CMO Nishikant Shukla, sanitation in-charge walked out of the meeting. All sanitation workers including municipal workers gathered at the premises.

Suresh Pal, the district president of the Madhya Pradesh Directorate of Local Institutions Employees Union also submitted a memorandum to the civic body, emphasising the urgent need for salary disbursement within seven days, which has been pending for October and November.

As tensions escalated, Mahesh Bodane, municipal president representative, intervened, promising swift action to resolve the salary issue. He also appealed to employees, and workers to resume work without any further delay.

Sanitation workers including the sanitation in-charge submitted an application to the Kotwali police station demanding legal action against the alleged misconduct by CMO and demanded early disbursement of salaries.

Responding to the allegations, CMO Nishikant Shukla denied the use of derogatory language during the review meeting. He also attributed the commotion to the pressure tactics adopted by absentees.