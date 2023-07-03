MP: Sandipani Ashram To Celebrate ‘Guru Purnima’ In Ujjain Today | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The City of Lord Mahakal, which is also known as a seat of learning from time immemorial, is all set to celebrate the pious occasion of Guru Purnima on Monday. Lord Krishna along with his elder brother Balram had got their education in Ujjain more than 5,225 years ago at Guru Sandipani’s Ashram, which adds to the significance of celebrating the festival.

The two-day Guru Purnima festival began at Gayatri Shaktipeeth here on Sunday. There was Guru Gita discussion and collective mantra chanting from 2.30 to 5.30 pm. It was followed by Aarti Nadayog from 5.30 to 6.30 pm, Bhajan and Deep Yagya from 7 to 9 pm. On Monday, full moon, from 5 am to 6.30 am there will be Aarti meditation, from 7.30 am to 8 am special worship of Sajal Shraddha-Prakhar Pragya, Yagya Sanskar will be held from 8.30 am to 12 pm, while Gayatri Mahamantra Diksha from 9.00 am to 10.30 am and in the afternoon Guru Prasadi will be organised from 12 pm.

With special efforts of Ujjain Mayor Mukesh Tatwal, five Ujjain Darshan buses are being made available to the residents and devotees of the city. On the occasion of Guru Purnima, the launch ceremony of these buses is scheduled at Dewasgate at 11 am on Monday. The buses will be run free-of-cost for visitors on Monday.

Priest Varun Tiwari said that like each year, this year also a Guru Purnima festival will be organised at Batuk Bhairav Temple. The Palki Yatra (Shobha Yatra) of Shri Satchidanand Sadguru Sainath Maharaj will leave from Ghas Mandi Square at 5 pm, which will reach Shirdi Saibaba Temple behind Chaubis Khamba Mata Temple at 8:30 pm, where Maha Aarti will take place. Guru Purnima festival is being celebrated at Shirdi Saibaba Temple, Chaubis Khamba Mata Temple, under which Saicharitra was recited in the morning on Sunday.

On Monday, Mahabhishek of Shri Sacchidanand Sadguru Sainath Maharaj will be held from 9 am. A musical gathering will be organised by the department of culture on Monday at the Triveni Art Museum from 7 pm.

In the memory of ISKCON governor Bhakti Charu Swami, programmes are being organised at temple premises. 3-day programmes are being organised at his Samadhi Sthal, which is in Mayapur (West Bengal).

Guru Purnima Mahotsav will be celebrated on Monday at Mountirth Peeth located at Gangghat on Mangalnath Temple Road. Disciples and devotees will receive blessings by worshipping the feet of Mahamandaleshwar Sumananand Giri. They will also be given initiation.

‘Guru Takes From Darkness To Light’

Senior yoga teacher Anokhi Lal Sharma in a seminar on Guru Tattva organised by Arya Samaj said, ‘Guru is the element that takes us from darkness to light.

Who should we make a guru, if you have the habit of learning, then you can make every person a guru, imbibe only the virtues and not see the faults, the feeling of Idna or Mamm is Guru Purnima. Guru is consciousness. Offer knowledge taken from the Guru to the society.’

Yoga Guru Dr Malakar said that Guru is the one who leads from ignorance to knowledge, the one who leads to the path of truth is Sadguru, who shows the path of salvation. Deputy Minister Lalit Nagar said that Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati has given us the path of true Sanatan Vedic knowledge by keeping us away from ignorance and hypocrisy.