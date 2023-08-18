MP: Sandeep Jain, Anil Parmar, Prabhakar Emerge Winners In Chess Master In Barnagar

Barnagar (Madhya Pradesh): Sandeep Jain, Anil Parmar and Prabhakar Das Bairagi are emerged as winners in the Barnagar Chess Master competition organized by the Social Welfare Organization, here on Friday.

As many as 102 players across the town participated in the competition. Sandeep Jain bagged first place in senior category, while Anil Parmar in junior category and Prabhakar Das Bairagi bagged first in mini category.

The event was concluded with the prize distribution ceremony. Dr Premchand, Dr Anshul Gupta, BJP rural district secretary Rajpal Singh Rathore and Vijay Mehta distributed trophies and certificates to the winners. The winners received a cash prize of Rs 5,100, Rs 3,100 and Rs 2,100 respectively along with medals and certificates. Municipal president Abhay Tongya graced as chief guest.

The organization members Ashutosh Sharma, C A Hemant Khabia, C A Rishabh Neema, Dharmendra Bhardwaj and Bar Association president Jayesh Acharya also attended the ceremony.

