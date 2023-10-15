MP: San Thome Academy Students Bring Laurels To City

MP: San Thome Students Bring Laurels To City | FP Photo

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): Bringing laurels to the city, San Thome Academy’s Chirag Rane and Raghav Kale won gold medals in under-17 500-m and under-12 1,000-m respectively in the speed skating open national championships held at Chandigarh.

Besides, Somraj Parihar bagged silver medal in under-17 500-m, while Ram Jaiswal won bronze in under-14 category. Players from six states including Madhya Pradesh, Chandigarh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Haryana and Andhra Pradesh participated in the event.

All the medallists are selected for the international competition to be held in Thailand. Adding to the glory of San Thome Academy, Aditi Kaushal won silver medal in the under-15 chess competition conducted by SFA at Abhay Prashal, Indore.

Various schools of Indore, Dewas and Mhow participated in the competition. The school management, principal and teachers congratulated the players as well as coaches and wished for their bright future.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)