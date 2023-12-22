MP: Samagra Shiksha Joint Secy Inspects Govt Schools

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Samagra Shiksha Saksharta joint secretary Archana Sharma Awasthi on Friday visited Chandrashekhar Azad Nagar as a part of an educational tour programme. During her visit, she paid tributes at Azad Smriti Mandir, honouring the iconic freedom fighter Chandra Shekhar Azad. She also visited an exhibition based on Azad's life followed by a welcome by Collector Abhay Arvind Bedekar upon arrival at Azad Smriti Mandir. She then inspected schools to assess the level of education and the facilities available. She also inspected Integrated Government School, Kalyavav, where she participated in an educational dialogue with primary school students.

She examined the academic standards of the class I and V students. To encourage participation and commend performance, Sharma rewarded the children with chocolates. During her visit, Sharma also appreciated the teaching methodologies of teacher Vandana Wakhla. She conducted an inspection of the school facilities, including kitchen, classrooms and toilets. Sharma emphasised the importance of cleanliness and provided directives for improvements.

Sunil Kumar (from Delhi), Navbharat Literacy controller Rakesh Dubey, state level co-coordinator Urvi, district education officer Arjun Singh Solanki, district education officer (Jhabua) Roop Singh Bamania, SDM SR Yadav, Tehsildar Jitendra Singh Tomar and ADPC Ramanuj Sharma besides BAC, CAC and educational staff of the development block also attended.