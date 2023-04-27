 MP: Saint, who undertook Narmada Parikrama at 102, dies in Alot
MP: Saint, who undertook Narmada Parikrama at 102, dies in Alot

Born in Bhoja Khedi village, he renounced family at young age of 20 years, chose a path of self-discovery and later settled as a saint at Khedapati Hanuman Temple.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, April 27, 2023, 10:19 PM IST
Alot (Madhya Pradesh): Saint Krishna Das Maharaj of Khedapati Hanuman Temple, A lot, passed away on Wednesday at the age of 106 years after an eventful life in which he covered holy Narmada Parikrama and Char Dham on foot.

Born in Bhoja Khedi village, he renounced family at young age of 20 years, chose a path of self-discovery and later settled as a saint at Khedapati Hanuman Temple. He had been serving at the temple for the past 20 years. He undertook holy 'Narmada Parikrama' at the age of 102 years and also covered Char Dham i.e, Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri and Yamunotri on foot.

Disciples expressed grief over the death and said that he would always be remembered for his ideals, compassion and contribution to temple. His last rites were performed at Shipra Ghat on Thursday in presence of disciples.

Dariya Khedi Ashram saint Balak Das Maharaj, Khedapati Hanuman Seva Committee president Ramesh Sethiya, Harpal Singh and a large number of local residents were present.

