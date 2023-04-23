 Madhya Pradesh: Notorious criminal held on theft, robbery charge in Alot
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: Notorious criminal held on theft, robbery charge in Alot

Madhya Pradesh: Notorious criminal held on theft, robbery charge in Alot

The arrested person was identified as Ramlal Kanjar, (40), a resident of Jhalawar, Rajastan, under Lakhakhedi police station.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, April 23, 2023, 11:16 PM IST
article-image

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): A notorious criminal and a member of Kanjar community, wanted by Alot police in several criminal cases was arrested on Sunday. To eradicate crime by the community, newly appointed SP Sidharth Bahuguna and additional SP Sunil Patidar ordered Alot SHO to launch a manhunt for the criminal involved in theft, robbery, burglary and murder cases. Following instructions, a special police team was constituted and activated informers about activities of Kanjar community members.

Source informed that the accused who was involved in a loot case and carrying a bounty of Rs 5k was located near Meena Colony (Railway Station). The arrested person was identified as Ramlal Kanjar, (40), a resident of Jhalawar, Rajastan, under Lakhakhedi police station. Acting promptly, the police nabbed the person from the place He was produced in court from where he was sent to police remand. During remand, many more revelations are expected to come to the fore. Five cases of theft, robbery and murder were registered against him. Inspector Shivmangal Singh Sengar and team played a key role in nabbing the accused.

Read Also
MP: Two held for eve-teasing, liquor smuggling & bike theft in Alot
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: 2 coaches of Ratlam-Ambedkar Nagar train catch fire; no casualty

MP: 2 coaches of Ratlam-Ambedkar Nagar train catch fire; no casualty

Madhya Pradesh: Notorious criminal held on theft, robbery charge in Alot

Madhya Pradesh: Notorious criminal held on theft, robbery charge in Alot

Madhya Pradesh: Car turns turtle, five of family hurt in Badnawar

Madhya Pradesh: Car turns turtle, five of family hurt in Badnawar

Madhya Pradesh: Collector on bicycle, appeals residents to maintain cleanliness in Agar

Madhya Pradesh: Collector on bicycle, appeals residents to maintain cleanliness in Agar

MP: Cyber fraudsters create fake Instagram account of Burhanpur SP, demand money from people

MP: Cyber fraudsters create fake Instagram account of Burhanpur SP, demand money from people