Madhya Pradesh: Notorious criminal held on theft, robbery charge in Alot

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): A notorious criminal and a member of Kanjar community, wanted by Alot police in several criminal cases was arrested on Sunday. To eradicate crime by the community, newly appointed SP Sidharth Bahuguna and additional SP Sunil Patidar ordered Alot SHO to launch a manhunt for the criminal involved in theft, robbery, burglary and murder cases. Following instructions, a special police team was constituted and activated informers about activities of Kanjar community members.

Source informed that the accused who was involved in a loot case and carrying a bounty of Rs 5k was located near Meena Colony (Railway Station). The arrested person was identified as Ramlal Kanjar, (40), a resident of Jhalawar, Rajastan, under Lakhakhedi police station. Acting promptly, the police nabbed the person from the place He was produced in court from where he was sent to police remand. During remand, many more revelations are expected to come to the fore. Five cases of theft, robbery and murder were registered against him. Inspector Shivmangal Singh Sengar and team played a key role in nabbing the accused.