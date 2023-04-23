MP: Two held for eve-teasing, liquor smuggling & bike theft in Alot

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): Two persons were arrested for passing lewd comments on girls and women. Later, their involvement in liquor smuggling and bike theft too came to fore.

Women residing in Panchamdham and Shivdham Colony of Alot town faced brazenness of eve-teasers in night hours.

Acting on complaints, SP Ratlam Sidharth Bahuguna ordered official concerned to nab the accused at the earliest.

Acting on a tip-off, police team was deployed on Rajasthan border to crackdown against illicit liquor smuggling. On the basis of suspicion, police rounded up two bike-borne persons. During checking, seven boxes of illicit liquor were recovered.

They were identified as Sunil Chouhan, (30) and Wahid Khan (30), of Vikramgarh Alot. During subsequent interrogation, they allegedly accepted to crime against women as well. Over 60 litres of illicit liquor along with three stolen motorcycles were recovered from them. Alot inspector Shivmangal Singh Sengar and team played key role.

