MP: Residents block main road against water woes in Alot

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): Residents of Pancham Vihar Colony on Wednesday blocked Alot main road (station road) to protest against scarce water supply thus disrupting traffic flow for over 20 minutes.

After blocking the road, residents threw earthen pots on road to mark their protest. Water supply in the colony was hit after problems occurred in a water pump. Gaurav Pamecha, Manoj Gupta, advocate Tejendra Singh Jadon and others were present.

Advocate Chayan Singh Yadav said that colony came into existence in 2006, but the colonizer failed to extend basic amenities such as electricity, water and drainage.

Municipal CMO Kanhaiyalal Suryawanshi said that Pancham Vihar Colony was not registered with municipal council. However, the council has made arrangements for water supply through a borewell in the colony.

Water supply was hit after a snag in a water pump four days back.

On being informed, Naib Tehsildar Mukesh Soni, Alot SHO Shivmangal Singh Sengar rushed to scene and assured the agitating residents that their problems would be solved at earliest. SHO Sengar restored vehicular movement on the road.

Earlier too, residents had threatened to boycott civic body election in 2022, alleging lack of basic facilities.