Madhya Pradesh: Gang of robbers busted, Five arrested in Alot

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): Alot police claimed to have busted a gang involved in stealing, robberies and burglaries with the arrest of five members of the Kanjar community. Stolen goods worth over Rs 2.7 lakh have been recovered from their possessions.

As per details, complainant Krishna Gopal of Alot town lodged a report of his missing motorcycle with Alot police station. Gopal on April 10 informed police about one of the thieves demanding Rs 15,000 for returning the stolen bike. On the basis of inputs, police laid siege near Bhojakhedi Phanta and nabbed the accused identified as Sawanliya Kanjar, (35) of Rajasthan and recovered the stolen bike from his possession. He was produced before the court from where he was sent to police remand. A total of 10 cases were already booked against him.

During subsequent investigation, he revealed the involvement of four other accomplices in crimes committed at other places. Police arrested other members of the group, named Bapulal Gayari of Dharola village, Yogendra Nai (31) of Alot, Ravi Rathore (30) of Shankar road and Mushtaq Sheikh (44) of Dargaha colony. Two motorcycles, jewellery, four sacks of soybean and wheat each were recovered for their possession.