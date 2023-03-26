Madhya Pradesh: Man's body brought down Three days after he hanged self in Alot

Representative Image

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): The man was found hanging from a ceiling fan at his house in Sherpur Bujurg village of Alot on Sunday. The man allegedly committed suicide around three days ago.

The deceased, identified as Dashrath Singh Rajput, is survived by wife and three daughters. As the annual examination for class 5 was to begin from March 25, teacher of Rajput’s daughter tried to contact him, however, the calls went unanswered. The teacher then sent a guard to Rajput’s home. The guard knocked at the door but no one answered. The guard opened the door using a second key.

Hewas stunned to find Rajpur’s body hanging from the ceiling fan. He informed the police. The body had started to decompose, said police. After the post-mortem, the body was handed over to the kin. Outpost in-charge Awasya said that a case has been registered and what drove Rajput to take extreme step is yet to be ascertained. No suicide note was found from the spot, he added.