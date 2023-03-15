 Madhya Pradesh: Police arrest 11 for gambling, seize 10 mobile phones, cash in Alot
FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, March 15, 2023, 09:45 PM IST
article-image

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): In a huge recovery, Alot police have arrested 11 persons for gambling and seized Rs 50k in cash, playing cards and ten mobile phones from their possession in a remote area of Alot town under Ratlam district.

As per Alot SHO Shivmangal Singh Sengar, on getting credible information on gambling activities at Dargah Colony, a police team raided the premises and caught 11 persons playing cards and seized cash and mobile phones from them. The accused have been identified as Imran Sheikh (30), Javed Zakir (40), Rasid Pathan (37), Faizan Sheikh (21) among others. Accordingly, a case under relevant sections of law was registered at respective police stations and investigation was initiated.

Action was taken under the direction of SP Abhishek Tiwari. Locals are requested to share information regarding crimes in their neighborhood with the local police. Persons found indulging in criminal activities shall be dealt as per law.

article-image

