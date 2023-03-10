Madhya Pradesh: 66 boxes of illicit liquor worth over Rs 1.5 lakh seized, 1 held in Alot

e-Paper Get App
FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, March 10, 2023, 08:56 PM IST
Representative Image |

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): Alot police on Friday unearthed another racket of liquor smuggling by confiscating 66 boxes of illicit liquor meant for sale on a dry day (Holi festival). The liquor seized is worth Rs 1,65,000.

As per information, acting on information given by sources about liquor smuggling, a special team was constituted under the direction of SP Abhishek Tiwari and additional SP Sunil Patidar. The team raided Khamriya village under Alot police station limits and recovered a total of 66 boxes of illicit liquor from a tin house and arrested a person named Vinod Singh, (26), a resident of Mindali village while his accomplice Mokam Singh managed to escape from the scene taking advantage of darkness.

A case under relevant sections of the Excise Act was registered. A manhunt has been launched to nab the accused on the run. The investigation is underway in the matter. Alot SHO Shivmangal Singh Sengar and team played a commendable role in this case.

