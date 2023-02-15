Madhya Pradesh: Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya students highlight burning issues of society in Alot

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): Students of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Alot tehsil in Ratlam district, presented various performances that highlighted burning issues in society and the rural parts of the country here at Bhadwa Mata Temple premises in Kishangarh village of Tal town on Wednesday.

Raising awareness of HIV and AIDS, and the child sex ratio, students gave various performances, sending a message about improving gender equality and women's empowerment through “Beti Bachao Beti Padhao (BBBP)” and cleanliness through the ongoing Swachhata campaign.

JNV principal Kamla Padam played a key role in this programme and applauded their performances. Hindi teacher JP Soni recited a poem, “Ek Bulbul Mere Aangan,” whereas music teacher Gajanan Randhive shed light on the importance of soil for healthy plant growth, human nutrition, and the water filtration process. The children of the Community Club and Health Club presented their performances.

Gram sarpanch Dilip Singh Tanwar, gram secretary Babulal Malviya, assistant secretary BabulalParmar, primary school principal Vinod Kalyane, and secondary school principal Babulal Parihar also attended the event.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)