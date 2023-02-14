Madhya Pradesh: Two held for vehicle insurance fraud, 2 still at large in Alot

Representative Image |

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): Two persons, including truck driver, have been booked for claiming vehicle insurance on trumped up claim of truck being stolen from Tal Road in A lot on February 1. Two of their accomplices are still at large.

Sub-Inspector Zorawar Singh said that investigation revealed that complainant Rahul Kuvadia had secured loan of Rs 9.30 lakh to purchase truck (MP09 HG 2694). After paying two to three installments of the loan, he along with his acquaintances hatched a plan to claim insurance amount. For this, he handed over the truck to one Kamruddin on January 31. The latter took the truck to Maharashtra and dismantled it. All the accused were booked under sections 379,182,201,420,120 b of the IPC.

Those arrested were identified as Javed Sher (35) of Vikramgarh in Alot and Kamruddin Multhani (48). Sher is a notorious criminal and 25 criminal cases are registered against him with Alot police station. Around 25 criminal cases are registered against Multhani in police stations of Indore, Kota and Sendhwa. Alot SHO Shivmangal Singh Sengar, sub-inspector Joravar Singh, cyber cell incharge Jitendra Singh Chauhan and Mayank played a key role in solving the case.

