Madhya Pradesh: Urea Loot Case, After MLA Chawla, Congress leader Jadaun too gets bail in Alot

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): Congress leader and advocate Yogendra Singh Jadaun on Tuesday got bail from Indore district court.

With this, Congress MLA Manoj Chawla from Alot and Jadaun moved out of Indore’s Central Jail as the former got the bail in Urea Loot Case from Jabalpur High Court on Monday.

Both Chawla and Jadaun along with three others are booked under Sections 353 (deterring government servants from performing their duties), 332 (voluntarily causing harm to deter public servants from performing their duties) and 392 (robbery) of the Indian Penal Code for robbing urea from the Madhya Pradesh Marketing Association's warehouse in the Taal area of Alot tehsil on November 10, 2022.

A day after the incident, police arrested Jadaun from Indore. Since then, was in jail.

Meanwhile, the court of judge Mukesh Nath granted bail to Jadaun. Besides, Chawla and Jadaun, two other farmers are also arrested in the matter, while a search for one other is still going on.

