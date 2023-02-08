Madhya Pradesh: Congress leaders march seeking CBI probe in Yadu’s death in Alot

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): Congress leaders of Alot and Nagda came out in the open blaming the state government for the death of Bhagatram Yadu, the warehouse incharge and the complainant in the Alot Urea Loot Case. Seeking a CBI probe into Yadu’s suicide, the Congress leaders and party workers took out a march here on Wednesday. Yadu was found hanging at the warehouse office in Taal village, Alot tehsil on Tuesday morning. The Congress leaders alleged that the entire case was politically motivated, and the state government had pushed Bhagatram to file a complaint against Congress MLA Manoj Chawla, and Congress leader Yogendra Singh Jadaun.

The party leaders, including Alot MLA’s son Manas Chawla, Sailana MLA Harshwardha Gehlot, Nagda MLA Dilip Gurjar, Barnagar MLA Murali Morwal, district Congress president Kailash Patidar, and others, participated in march. Yadu was depressed since he had filed the case and unable to handle the pressure he committed suicide by hanging himself, claimed the party leaders. Congress leader DP Dhakad said that the government should institute a CBI probe into Bhagatram Yadu's death.

Quoting the locals, the Congress leaders said that people close to Yadu said he was under intense pressure after The November 10 urea loot incident because he was the one who had filed a police complaint, based on which police had registered a case against local Congress MLA Manoj Chawla, Congress leader Yogendra Singh Jadaun, and others involved and thereafter arrested them.

Terming the loot allegations against MLA Chawla as baseless, Dhakad said police have registered a case against the MLA for looting 50 sacks from the warehouse, all allegations are baseless. “If the collector and SP have the guts, then they should pick up one sack and show us to all. It is completely baseless and a government-sponsored conspiracy against the Alot MLA,” said Dhakad. Manas, the MLA’s son, expressed gratitude towards all party leaders and workers for standing with the family. Later the party workers delivered a letter addressed to the Governor.