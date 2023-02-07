Madhya Pradesh: Main complainant in Urea Loot Case found dead in warehouse in Alot

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): The infamous Urea Loot Case, which was reported in Alot tehsil of Ratlam district in November 2022, took another turn when the complainant was found dead in the warehouse office on Tuesday morning.

According to the Alot police, the warehouse in-charge of the Madhya Pradesh Marketing Association and the complainant, Bhagatram Yadu, was found dead in the warehouse. On the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, he committed suicide by hanging himself in the warehouse office.

When Alot police learned of Bhagatram's extreme action, they rushed to the scene and transported his body to the Alot government hospital. According to police, an investigation into all aspects is underway.

People close to Bhagatram reported that he was under intense pressure following the November 10 Urea Loot Incident. Notably, Bhagatram is the person who filed a police report following the incident, and based on that report, police arrested local Congress MLA Manoj Chawla, one Congress leader Yogendra Singh Jadaun, and others involved in the incident.

So far, police have arrested MLA Chawla, Jadaun, and two other farmers based on video evidence.

Police charged them with violating Indian Penal Code Sections 353 (preventing a government servant from performing his duties), 332 (voluntarily causing harm in order to prevent a public servant from performing his duties), and 392 (robbery) (IPC).

