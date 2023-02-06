e-Paper Get App
Madhya Pradesh: Scribes condemn police after they get notice in Alot

Police serve notice to journalists for evidence after 3 months of fertiliser robbery

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, February 06, 2023, 08:39 PM IST
Representational image
Alot (Madhya Pradesh): Hundreds of print and electronic media journalists submitted a memorandum to naib tehsildar Mukesh Soni addressing the Governor condemning police move of serving notices to media persons seeking video footage of urea loot incident.

Recently, Alot police issued notices to some city journalists to provide video footage as evidence under Section 91, about three months after the fertiliser robbery incident at Marketing Union's warehouse on Station Road.

In response, the Alot Press Club organised a meeting and passed a resolution condemning police action. The memorandum demanded that the journalists covered the entire incident performing their duties and now police are demanding them to hand over footage, nearly three months after the incident.

So far, police arrested four persons, including Alot MLA Manoj Chawla, Congress leader Yogendra Singh Jadaun and two farmers - Nahar Singh of Gardha village and Balu Singh of Nipania Rajguru village. They were arrested on the basis of video footage. In the footage they can be seen carrying urea sacks from the godown.

Madhya Pradesh: Rare surgery performed successfully at government hospital in Dhar

Madhya Pradesh: Woman’s death triggers massive protest, kin allege medical negligence in Barwani

Ragging incident: Fighting breaks out between students in Badnawar

Indore: Man gets death penalty for killing 7-year-old girl after failing to rape her

Madhya Pradesh: Prisoner dies in Guna's Chanchoda Jail

