MP: Saint Mary’s Convent School Commemorates Diamond Jubilee

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Saint Mary’s Convent Senior Secondary School organised an annual function to commemorate the diamond jubilee of the inception of the institution on its premises which was centred on the theme 'Let Your Light Shine'.

The programme was enriched with the presence of the chief guest Dr Sebastian Vadakkel, the Bishop of Ujjain Diocese, Sr Mariette, the provincial superior of Mhow province, and many other distinguished guests. Sr Shraddha, the principal, welcomed everyone.

As a symbol of 60 years of excellence, 60 balloons were flown from the stage by the representatives of ex-students, ex-teachers, present teachers, students, and co-workers. The ambiance was vibrant and embellished with the traditional artworks which were aesthetic. Dances, performances, dialogues, costumes, and stage decorations bewitched each one. The state dances depicted by the students had brought the whole India on one stage and gave a spiritual and religious mood, moreover, the main force behind the folk dances were the celebrating mood.

The budding stars' energy showed in their performances awestruck the people, especially the ones with the concept of mother and artistic movement in their dance form. It seemed student’s and school’s work on every minute detail including fluency, pronunciation, content, diction, and confidence which amalgamated with the values of Indian culture. The ‘Nukkad Natak’ on cyber crime focussed on how young children are trapped and it offered solutions too. The school orchestra created the spirit of musical harmony blending old with the new. The jubilee song extended a warm welcome and set the mood for the diamond jubilee.

The dance drama performed by the students was the icing on the cake, replicated the 26/11 incident, and gave an unequivocal message of hidden sacrifices of families of martyrs. The chief guest Dr Vadakkel blessed the gathering with his motivating words. The speech given by Sr Mariette comprehensively illustrated moral principles that school imbibes in its students. The programme concluded with National Anthem.