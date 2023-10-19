MP: Sachin Yadav Promises Rural Devpt Initiatives During Campaigning

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Congress candidate Sachin Yadav campaigned across 21 tribal divisions in seven villages of Kasrawad promising rural development. He announced that roads would be constructed to connect every village with farms, villages and markets, with a focus on tribal farmers.

Addressing the villagers, Yadav also promised to build Kisan Sarovar (farmer ponds) in every village. This initiative, known as the "Mera Talab, Mera Khet, Mera Kua" programme, aims to increase the area under irrigation, leading to higher crop yields. Sachin Yadav received warm welcome in villages like Chaundi, Padalya Gawli, Pokhar Ahirkheda, Rodia, Umaria and Sala. Yadav expressed his commitment to all-round development of Kasrawad.

Yadav also committed to initiate Indira Kisan Jyoti Yojana once the Congress government assumes power in Madhya Pradesh. As part of this scheme, the Congress vowed to waive electricity bills for irrigation of farmers with pumps up to 5HP and charge only half of the bill for pumps up to 10 HP. He also pledged to address false electricity theft cases lodged against farmers during the BJP's rule and introduce schemes like "Mera Khet, Mera Transformer," to ensure 12 hours of electricity supply for irrigation.

