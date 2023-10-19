Indore: Body Of Missing PSU Engineer Recovered From Kshipra River 

Representative Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police recovered the body of an engineer of a PSU company from the Kshipra River on Wednesday morning. He was missing from his place since Monday and his car was found parked on the bridge of the river on Monday night itself.

On the basis of the suicide note, a case of abetment of suicide was also registered against the DGM of his company and further investigation is underway into the case.

Industrial Area police station, Dewas TI Shashikant Chourasia said that Vinod Kumar Sharma, a resident of Gulabbagh Colony had been missing from his place since Monday afternoon.

On the same night, his car was found parked on the Kshipra River Bridge and a suicide note mentioning the name of Manish Prasad, DGM at Pithampur was recovered from his car.

On Tuesday morning, the rescue team started its operation but could not recover the body of Sharma.

On Wednesday, the rescue team again started its search and found the body floating in the water a few meters away from the bridge on the river. They took out the body and sent it for the autopsy in Dewas.

TI Chourasia said that in the note recovered from his car, Sharma held the DGM of his company responsible for his death.

After that a case under section 306 of the IPC has been registered and further investigation is on into the case. The statements of his family members are also being recorded by the police.

