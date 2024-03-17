MP: Rs 4L Cash, Livestock Gutted As Fire Engulfs Farmer’s House

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): About Rs 4 lakh in cash, livestock, and goods worth lakhs of rupees were gutted when a farmer’s house in Bamanda, Khandwa district, caught massive fire on the intervening night of Saturday-Sunday. The victim whose house was burnt was identified as Shriram Marco of Bamanda under the Piplod police station area. The tiled house suddenly caught fire resulting in complete devastation.

As soon as information about the incident was received, Piplod police station in-charge SN Pandey reached the spot and called a firefighter. Later, the fire service personnel arrived at the scene and prevented the fire from spreading to nearby houses.

However, by then, Rs 4 lakh in cash, livestock including 11 goats, two cows, and bulls, properties worth lakhs of rupees were gutted in the massive blaze. Narrating the ordeal, the farmer said, “Everyone in the house was sleeping deeply when suddenly we felt the heat of the flames. When we opened our eyes, we were met with a horrifying sight - massive flames consuming our entire home." No injuries have been reported so far. The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. A revenue team also reached the spot and made a Panchanama.