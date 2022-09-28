MP: Rs 43L cash seized from car in Nemawar

Representative Photo | Photo

Nemawar (Madhya Pradesh): A sum of Rs 43 lakh was seized from a car here during a drive to check smuggling of drugs. The cash was seized on Nemawar bridge in Nemawar town of Dewas district.

As per details, Nemawar police received a tip-off regarding a white colour car involved in drug smuggling on Tuesday. Acting of the tip-off, a team led by SHO R Waskale started checking vehicles on the bridge and were able to intercept and stop the car. Rs 43 lakh in cash was seized by police officials as the man in the car, identified as Munim Ramchandra Gurjar, could not provide documentary evidence or satisfactory response in support of the large amount of cash in his car.

The Income-tax Department officials (Indore) were immediately informed about the cash found in the car and they have launched a probe into the matter. During the investigation, Gurjar told that his Harda-based firm buys seeds from farmers and the cash was to be distributed among farmers.

