Bhopal: Garba organised exclusively for police personnel and their families

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): For the first time the Bhopal police have organised Garba dance programme exclusively for police personnel’s families at Nehru Nagar police line ground and at Govindpura police line, the officials said on Wednesday. The Garba dance programme is being organised in various areas of the city during Navratri festival and in the series the police is also going to organise the programme for their families.

Commissioner of Police (CP) Makrand Deouskar told media that on the instructions of the director general of police (DGP), the Bhopal police have taken the initiative to organise the programme.

He added that the two-day programme will be organised on October 1 and will conclude the next day." Wives have complained to their husbands that they never get a chance to participate in the Garba dance programme. But this time their complaints are redressed. In two places the programme will be organised and food stalls will be also installed and this event will turn as a fete” the CP said. It is informed that around 500 participants are taking training at the community hall for the last 15 days.

