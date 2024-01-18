MP: Rs 10,000 Reward Announced For Arrest Of Accused

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): In a significant crackdown on the duplicate production of Pan Masala Gutkha, police have announced a reward of Rs 10,000 for information leading to the arrest of two absconding criminals involved in the illegal manufacturing unit. As per details, police busted a duplicate production unit of Pan Masala Gutkha in Bhurapani village under the jurisdiction of Sendhwa rural police station. During the raid, four suspects were apprehended, but two individuals managed to escape. The absconding culprits have been identified as Alauddin Mansuri of Gawadi village and Prabhuram Jat of Bharli village under Thengana police station in Nagaur district of Rajasthan.

They were booked under sections 420, 486, and 34 of the IPC, sections 51, and 63 of the Copyright Act, and 5, 7, 20, and 22 of the Cigarette and Other Tobacco Products Act. A reward of Rs 10,000 each has been announced for credible information leading to the apprehension of both. SP Puneet Gehlod emphasised that the police are committed to eradicating the menace of counterfeit goods and ensuring the safety and well-being of our community. The police force is actively engaged in investigating the whereabouts of the absconding criminals.