Indore: Free Press Invites Little Artists To Its 13th 'On-Spot Painting Competition' On Jan 21

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Students' favorite time of the year is here again as Free Press is inviting the little artists to its 13th 'On-Spot Painting Competition,' on Sunday, January 21, 2024. The event, hosted by Free Press in association with DHL Infrabulls and powered by Petronet LNG Limited, will start at 10:00 a.m.

The competition will be held at the Free Press campus, located at 3/54, Press Complex, AB Road, Indore.

All of the pupils are given an impartial platform by the open and free competition.

Classes I to XII students will be eligible to participate in the event. There will be three divisions:

• Group A for Classes I to Class III

• Group B for Classes IV to VII

• Group C for Classes VIII to XII students

Students in Group A will be required to colour a printed picture. Their skills, inventiveness, and artistic colouring will be examined.

Group B and Group C will be given three topics. Each participant must select a theme and create a painting or drawing based on it. It is advised that you utilise your creativity to come up with something unique.

For the opportunity to paint the imaginations, students have to be on campus on time and prepared with coloured pencils and paints. Free Press will provide the drawing sheets.

Participation is free and open to students of Indore, Mhow and Dewas.

Winners will be selected by judges selected by Free Press and their decision will be final.

The students can register themselves through a QR code provided in the image or a link -- https://bit.ly/FreePressPainting2024 .